Clinton, Md. - Helen B. Walker (Stanford) transitioned this life on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 883 Lincoln St. and Gibbs Dr., Dover, DE 19904 with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 29, 2020