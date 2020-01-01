Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 10:30 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Interment Following Services Hollywood Cemetery Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - Helen "Faye" Dill passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late, Lester and Catherine Killen.

Faye worked at Boscov's for over 23 years, a job she loved immensely. After her retirement, she enjoyed going back to Boscov's to see the familiar faces, shopping, and people watching. After her retirement from Boscov's Faye worked for the Delaware Solid Waste Authority, mostly in the main office.

In her free time, Faye loved floral arranging, and did the floral arranging for many weddings of family and friends. She enjoyed decorating her home for every season, and working on crossword puzzles. She was an excellent cook and everyone loved her sweet tea. She loved to indulge herself with her Dunkin Donuts coffee and Chick-Fila sandwiches. Family was the center of her life, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and made their friends feel like family as well. She was loving, often putting others above herself, but if you were wrong, she was not bashful to let you know, and give you that "look", earning her the nickname of Fiesty Faye. Growing up the oldest of 11 children on the family farm, Faye often tended to her siblings which she loved very much. She will be dearly missed by all.

Faye attended Manship Chapel in Felton, and she also taught Sunday School for many years at Felton Church.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas and Donald Killen.

Faye is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, David E. Dill; sons, Matthew Dill (Wendy) and Michael Dill (Sarah); daughter, Michele Tucker (Jeff); grandchildren, Brooke, Blayne, Adalyn and Gage; brothers, Robert Killen (Sue), Roy Killen (Susie); sisters, Nancy Dickerson (Jack), Connie Billings (David), Peggy Ivory (Ron), Eleanor Killen, Ellen Mitchell, and Robin Killen; several nephews, nieces, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Celebration of Life Services will take place at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place immediately after the funeral at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Manship Chapel, 4912 Burnite Mill Rd, Felton, DE 19943.

