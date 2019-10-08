GEORGETOWN - Helen Ethel Chenoweth, better known has "Chen", daughter of the late Dorothy Maddox and Floyd Chenoweth, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at her home, due to complications due to Alzheimer's Disease.
Helen will be sorely-missed by those who survive her, wife, Robyn Kirby; one sister, Joan Chenoweth; sister-in-law, Sherry Colville; and fur babies: Zoey and Lacey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the , 240 North James Street, Suite 100A, Newport, Delaware 19804 and the Delaware Senior Olympics, 1121 Forrest Avenue, Dover, Delaware 19904.
Celebration of life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, Delaware 19963 from 2-4 p.m. Family and friends may come visit at that time.
To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 8, 2019