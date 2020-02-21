FELTON - Helen Louise Carpenter passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Mrs. Carpenter was born Oct. 3, 1940 in Sudlersville, Md. to the late Irvin and Mary Jane Walls. She grew up in Sudlersville and started her family before moving to Dover, then Felton where she lived for 38 years.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed country crafts, canning and gardening.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Howard Walls and Edward Walls.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, John "Jack" Coker of Felton; children, Mary Carpenter and wife Debi, Larry Carpenter, Gregory Sawyer, Nick Sawyer and wife Karen, L.T. Sawyer, Jack Coker Jr. and wife, Andrea, Sheila McGinness and husband Bob, Jeffrey Coker and wife, Stephanie; brother, Samuel Walls; and seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in the Immanuel United Methodist Cemetery, Cheswold.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 21, 2020