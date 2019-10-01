GREENWOOD - Helen McNally, formerly of Vernon, DE passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Harris Family Assisted Living, Greenwood.
Helen was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Holodnik) Lucho. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kirby and Holloway in Harrington for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dover, a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Harrington for 50 years, was a member of the Order of St. Luke and was active in many church groups. She was an avid painter and loved reading and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Robert McNally in 2001 and a brother and four sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol (McNally) Owens; her son, Charles "Chuck" McNally; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, 50 Commerce Street, Harrington where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Export, Pa.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either Ukrainian Orthodox Church Camping Ministry, P.O. Box 869, Carnegie, PA 15106 or to the Greenwood Cheer Center, 41 Schultz Road, Greenwood, DE 19950.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 1, 2019