Helen Pleasanton
Hicks, 92
DOVER - Helen Pleasanton Hicks peacefully went to be with her Lord on September 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Born in Rising Sun, Delaware, on November 23, 1927, to Russell and Sarah (Mosley) Pleasanton, Helen attended Star Hill Elementary School, Booker T. Washington School and Delaware State College. She married her childhood sweetheart, Clarence Wallace Hicks, whom she cherished for more than 73 years.
Helen successfully held several jobs in the Dover area, but she is best known as an elementary school secretary for the Capital School District. She spent more than 35 years at Booker T. Washington Elementary School, where she endearingly joked that she "trained five principals." At Booker T., which for a time was named West Dover Elementary School, she was a mentor, a surrogate mother, an "auntie" and a friend to so many of the students who still acknowledge her generosity, compassion and counsel to this day. It was here that she also met some of her most amazing friends that she held dearly in her heart until the day she passed.
After retiring from the Capital School District, Helen took another position as secretary/receptionist at Legislative Hall in Dover, Delaware. She worked there until she was over 80 years old, and considered that to be one of the most rewarding experiences she ever had. She was able to once again display her amazing personality and love for making those around feel comfortable and at ease.
Helen was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. Her family always came first, and she protected them like a lioness. She said that when she first saw her husband, Clarence, that she had never seen a more handsome boy. She knew she was going to marry him, and she did. They enjoyed many glorious years together. He was not only her husband, but her best friend throughout her life and caregiver in her final years. Their love and devotion were such that the world rarely sees.
She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She often spoke of the joy she felt when her firstborn, Clarence, Jr. was born. At that moment, she began her life as a dedicated mother to both Clarence, Jr. and Regan. She especially loved her role as grandmother and great-grandmother, or "Deda," as she was often called.
Helen was a self-taught flower arranger, and her beautiful silk arrangements were a mainstay at many homes, churches, weddings, and offices in the 80s and 90s. She also was a master at coordinating events for special occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and special days at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, where she was a lifelong member.
Her incredible secretarial skills, organizational skills and attention to detail were recognized by many, so she was always called on to write letters and speeches and to type and edit all types of documents, including doctoral dissertations and master's theses.
Helen had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She could light up any room when she entered. She was lovingly labeled the "original Diva" by her daughter, Regan, because of her beauty, class and fashion sense. Helen often joked that her wardrobe was extensive enough that she didn't have to wear the same outfit to church for more than a year. That was actually no joke. She loved beautiful clothes and shoes, and she wore them well. She will always be admired for her elegance.
Helen said she learned how to cook from her mother, Sarah, and she was known to be one of the best cooks in Dover. Her potato salad is still talked about as being some of the most delicious that has ever been made. Many have attended her dinners and family gatherings and have been known to leave with a "plate or two."
Rarely does one meet someone so giving and loving as Helen Hicks. It is impossible to ever know how many she has financially supported, helped secure jobs, or listened to whenever they needed to talk. She found her happiness in helping others unconditionally. She unofficially "adopted" many as her children and nieces, and she treated them like they were her own. She was never too busy to help others, and derived a deep sense of satisfaction from always giving of herself. Many have said that Helen was the woman that they wanted to be when they grew up. She was smart, talented, kind, and had a heart of gold.
Helen was predeceased by her father, Russell Pleasanton, Sr.; her mother, Sarah Mosley Pleasanton; her sister, Hazel Mason; her brother, Russell Pleasanton, Jr.; daughter in law, Rhoslyn Hicks and her best friends, William and Cora Gibbs.
She is survived by her loving husband, Clarence Hicks, Sr.; her son, Clarence Hicks, Jr.; her daughter, Regan Hicks-Goldstein and her husband, Jeffrey Goldstein; her granddaughters, Twyla Hicks Fletcher and Kia Hicks Freeman, and their husbands, Rayne Fletcher and Gregory Freeman, respectively; her grandsons, David Goldstein and Benjamin Goldstein; her great granddaughter, Sydney Fletcher; and her sister, Hilda Flowers and her husband, Thomas Flowers and son, Aaron Rhines. She also leaves to mourn many, many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover, Delaware, on October 6, 2020.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com