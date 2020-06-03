Helen R. Quade
Helen R. Quade passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers or Mass cards, please send any donations to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947-8803 or by visiting www.bvspca.org
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 3, 2020.
