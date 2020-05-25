Helen Rothermel Sharp
MILFORD â€" Helen Rothermel Sharp passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Helen was born in Milford to the late Frank and Margaret (Maloney) Rothermel. She enjoyed helping her husband on the family farm for over sixty years in Cedar Neck.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Rodney Sharp, Jr.; her sons, William Rodney Sharp and Gary J. Sharp; her sisters, Sarah Effinger, Ruth Bennett; and her brothers, Herbert, John, Frank, and Martin Rothermel.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Sharp Davis and Carol Sharp Murphy; her sisters, Frances Bennett and Marion Keily; her brothers, Harold and Marvin Rothermel; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Milford Community Cemetery. Due to social distancing we are only allowed to have close family at the graveside, but if you wish to pay your respects you may drive through or park at the cemetery during the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Helenâ€™s honor be made to Cedar Neck Church, 3413 McColley Rd. Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements are in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, DE. Condolences may be sent through our website at https://www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com/



Published in Delaware State News on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Milford Community Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
