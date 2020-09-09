Helen S. Curry

Helen S. Curry was born on November 29, 1929, in Dover, Del., the daughter of Mary and Chester Short. She passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020.

Helen worked as a waitress for the Dover Teahouse from 1945-1946, and later worked 20 years of concessions between Dover Downs and Harrington Raceway, where she retired. She met her loving husband James Paul Curry Jr, of 52 years while working at the Dover Teahouse and they later had two children. Together they lived in Dover where they raised their children.

Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her husband, two children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

Helen is survived by their two children, son Wayne and wife Karen Curry; daughter, Debbie and husband Mike Buckli; her four grandchildren, Jeromy and wife Jennifer Curry, David and wife Heather Adams, Michelle and husband Derrick Hoiland, Autumn and husband Blake Carty; two step-grandchildren, Richie Casson, Kathy and husband Phil Hall; eight great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Short, Lee Short; and one sister, Mary Carter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Curry Jr.; parents, Chester & Mary Short; father and mother-in-law, James Paul Sr & Mabel Curry; and brothers, Chester Short & Mercer Short.

Services will be held Friday September 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home in Dover. Helen will be laid to rest at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Camden next to her husband. In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.

Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh@aol.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Delaware Hospice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store