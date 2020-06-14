DOVER - Helen W. Jones of Wild Meadows, a senior community, passed away, peacefully with her husband and daughter, Patty, on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Mrs. Jones was born August 26, 1932 in Paterson, N.J. She lived after being married in 1954 in Annandale, N.J. until 2005, then moving to Dover.

She graduated from Elizabeth General Nursing and worked for 60 years as a nurse retiring in 2013. Mrs. Jones enjoyed drawing, cooking, singing and sewing. She was a member of the Dover Presbyterian Church.

She was always there to lend a helping hand, make a meal for someone in need. She was a good and loving mother as well as a faithful and loving wife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen K. Jones.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank F. Jones, (89) of Dover; children, Frank L. Jones and wife, Ginny, of Florida, Patricia D. Hutchison and husband, Elmer, of New Jersey; grandchildren, Charlene (Jones) Dearing and husband, Josh, of North Carolina, and Crystal G. Hutchison of Virginia.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, who nursed Helen back 3 ½ years ago and at her final resting. 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE, 19713 or Frank asks that Helen and I were not able to have any animals would like to help a local rescue, Four Paws Rescue and Shelter, 34 Bayview Boulevard, North East, MD 21901.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store