Henrietta C. Maloney, affectionately known as "Shorty", passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Mrs. Maloney was born in Chestertown, Md. to the late Joseph and Verona (Hardesty) Connolley, one of sixteen. She retired from Playtex where she worked as a supervisor. She also volunteered at Milford Memorial Hospital in the Gift Shop.

Henrietta was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Milford, and a member of the Century Club, as well as the Milford Garden Club. She loved the beach, reading, listening to Conway Twitty, and spending time with her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William 'Bill' Maloney; daughter, Sylvia Jean Maloney; step-daughter, Joyce Oliver; and her siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Ethel Alderson; sister, Ellen Lazzeri; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.



