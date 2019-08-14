Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evan W. Smith Funeral Services 201 N. Union Street Wilmington , DE 19805 (302)-377-6906 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Evan W. Smith Funeral Services 201 N. Union Street Wilmington , DE 19805 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Evan W. Smith Funeral Services 201 N. Union Street Wilmington , DE 19805 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Henry Guinn, 84, of Dover, Delaware, known as "Guinny" by friends and co-workers, peacefully departed this life on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Courtland Manor Nursing & Convalescent Home after a lengthy illness.

Henry was born on December 15, 1934 to the late John Frank Guinn and Ida Mae Patilla, in Almond, Alabama.

As a young child, Henry and three of his siblings moved to Delaware and were raised by the late David and Rosa Lee King. He attended Star Hill grade school. Henry served for a short time in the United States Army. After receiving an honorable discharge, he worked for the state of Delaware for 10 years. While working for the state of Delaware he completed landscaping design school. He later worked at General Foods, retiring after more than 33 years.

Henry married Daisy Bell and from their union had three sons; Toby, Randall and Patrick; three daughters, Carol Ann, Patricia Ann, and Rosa.

Henry loved all sports, but his favorite was football with a special place in his heart for the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed fishing, playing the piano, working in his yard at home, decorating for Christmas, family gatherings and of course talking; which he loved to do as well. Henry's greatest passion was taking care of this family. He proudly boasted about raising "6 head of kids". Henry's family marveled at how he could remember everyone's birthday. He was a birthday wizard.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Arthur Guinn, John Guinn, sisters; Louise G. Bush, Kathleen Johnson, brother-in-law; Clarence Jackson, sisters-in-law; Rachel Guinn and Johnnie Mae Guinn; mother in-law, Anna Lou Jackson and special companion and friend, Anne Quail.

Henry will forever be loved, respected, cherished and missed by his devoted family, sons, Toby, Randall (Rhonda), Patrick (Yvette); daughters, Carol Shelbourne (Dharyl), Patricia Harmon, Rosa Jones (Keith) and Jeanette Mills; grandchildren, Toby Jr., Toby III, Jeremy Guinn (Rachel), Dharyl J. Shelbourne Jr. (Nicole), Patrick Jr. (Krystal) and Tajh, Anton Hopkins Jr., Tonya Guinn, Tamika Morris (Dino), Takia, Ebony Newton (Edward), Janetta, Randall Jr., Tyrone, Sierra Carter (Corey), Shanae Hopkins; 43 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brothers in-law, Harvey Johnson, Josh Dean (Rita), William Jackson Jr.; sisters in-law, Liz, Betty Joe, Darlene; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Service of celebration will be held 11:00 am on Saturday August 17, at Evan W.

Evan W. Smith Funeral Services

www.ewsmithfs.com

302-377-6906





