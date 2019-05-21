Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Nutter. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Henry Nutter, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1969 in the Felton area, the son of Henry Nutter, Sr. and the late Mary Evelyn Harrington Currey.

He enjoyed being on the water, boating and fishing. Even though he had his struggles in life he was loved by many people, and deeply cared for his family. To all that knew Henry, he was a very caring and loving person. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Gene Currey; two sisters, Debbie Rothermel and Lisa Rains; step-brother, Tod Currey; and a niece; Lindsey Rothermel.

He is survived by his father, Henry Nutter, Sr.; an uncle and his wife, Mike and Donna Harrington; cousins Michael Harrington, Jr, and Justin Harrington; two step-sisters and their families, Shaina Currey-Gillespie and husband David, their sons Quinn and Tyler; and Sherrie Lech and husband Gene, their children Jennifer and Michael; a niece and her family, Tara Turcotte-Leyanna, husband Timothy and their children Katelynn Brown, Connor Brown and Briannah Rothermel.

Services will be private.

Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





MILFORD - Henry Nutter, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1969 in the Felton area, the son of Henry Nutter, Sr. and the late Mary Evelyn Harrington Currey.He enjoyed being on the water, boating and fishing. Even though he had his struggles in life he was loved by many people, and deeply cared for his family. To all that knew Henry, he was a very caring and loving person. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Gene Currey; two sisters, Debbie Rothermel and Lisa Rains; step-brother, Tod Currey; and a niece; Lindsey Rothermel.He is survived by his father, Henry Nutter, Sr.; an uncle and his wife, Mike and Donna Harrington; cousins Michael Harrington, Jr, and Justin Harrington; two step-sisters and their families, Shaina Currey-Gillespie and husband David, their sons Quinn and Tyler; and Sherrie Lech and husband Gene, their children Jennifer and Michael; a niece and her family, Tara Turcotte-Leyanna, husband Timothy and their children Katelynn Brown, Connor Brown and Briannah Rothermel.Services will be private.Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close