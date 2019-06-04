Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry (Skip) Thorn. View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Asbury United Methodist Church, 200 Weiner Avenue, Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henry (Skip) Thorn, of Paradise Alley Road, died quietly at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with loved ones following a short illness.

He was born in Springfield, Mass. on Feb. 19, 1947 to Henry Thorn and Alma Lucy Howard Thorn. The family moved to Wheaton, Md. when Skip was twelve years old where he graduated from Wheaton High School in 1964. He joined the Navy in 1965 and served honorably on a destroyer tender, the USS Everglades, as a lithographer during the Viet Nam War. After his service, he worked as a lithographer for the Army Times. It was during his tenure at the Times that he accepted Christ as his Savior. He graduated from Salisbury State University on the GI Bill and majored in Psychology and went on to obtain his Master's in Community Counseling at Wilmington College. He attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrington, DE and faithfully attended a weekly Promise Keepers Bible Study.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Cynthia; two sisters, Sylvia McCrady of Kensington, Md. and Beverly Thorn of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; a sister-in-law, Marianne; a niece, Amber; and four nephews, David, Christopher, Thomas and Alex.

A Going Home Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 200 Weiner Avenue, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Asbury U.M. Church Raise the Roof Fund, 200 Weiner Ave., Harrington, DE 19952.

Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington.





