MAGNOLIA â€" Henry W. Cole, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 3, 2020.
Mr. Cole was born on November 4, 1948 in Dover, the son of the late James Albert & Louise Mabel (Murray) Cole.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1971, spending 42 months in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Campaign Medal, the Sharpshooter Badge for the M-14 and M-16 with Rifle bar, the Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Henry received his GED in 1977 and worked for Playtex, then Burns Security (later known as Securitas). He retired as Major due to his health.
He married Karen Darlene Carpenter November 18, 1989. He was a loving husband, father, step-father, and pop-pop.
After retirement he enjoyed watching war movies, Westerns, doing yard work when able, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, Frank, and Albert Cole.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Darlene Cole; three sons, Hank (Elizabeth) Cole of Felton, Mark (Kimberly) Cole of Camden-Wyoming, and Shaun (Holly) Cole of Harrington; five grandchildren, Dillon & Bryce Cole (Felton), Peyton & Caleb Cole (Camden-Wyoming), and Alexandria Cole (Magnolia); step-daughter, Laurie (Douglas) Myers of McKean, Penn.; step-son, Jason Beck (companion Yvonne Marie) of Brunswick, Ohio; seven step-grandchildren, Douglas Myers, Jr. (of PA), Daniel â€œDJâ€� Myers (companion Megan Moore) of Erie, Penn., Dylan (Leslie) Myers (McKean, Penn.), Danielle & Dayna Myers (McKean, Penn.) Chelsey & Jayden Beck (Brunswick, Ohio); three step-great grandchildren, Delaney & Dawson Myers (McKean, Penn.), and Coen Hardy (McKean, Penn); ex-wife, Connie Elks of Viola; good friends, John & June Hobbs of Felton; and nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.
A live webcast of the services can be viewed on Monday at 9 a.m. by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Mr. Cole was born on November 4, 1948 in Dover, the son of the late James Albert & Louise Mabel (Murray) Cole.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1971, spending 42 months in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Campaign Medal, the Sharpshooter Badge for the M-14 and M-16 with Rifle bar, the Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Henry received his GED in 1977 and worked for Playtex, then Burns Security (later known as Securitas). He retired as Major due to his health.
He married Karen Darlene Carpenter November 18, 1989. He was a loving husband, father, step-father, and pop-pop.
After retirement he enjoyed watching war movies, Westerns, doing yard work when able, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, Frank, and Albert Cole.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Darlene Cole; three sons, Hank (Elizabeth) Cole of Felton, Mark (Kimberly) Cole of Camden-Wyoming, and Shaun (Holly) Cole of Harrington; five grandchildren, Dillon & Bryce Cole (Felton), Peyton & Caleb Cole (Camden-Wyoming), and Alexandria Cole (Magnolia); step-daughter, Laurie (Douglas) Myers of McKean, Penn.; step-son, Jason Beck (companion Yvonne Marie) of Brunswick, Ohio; seven step-grandchildren, Douglas Myers, Jr. (of PA), Daniel â€œDJâ€� Myers (companion Megan Moore) of Erie, Penn., Dylan (Leslie) Myers (McKean, Penn.), Danielle & Dayna Myers (McKean, Penn.) Chelsey & Jayden Beck (Brunswick, Ohio); three step-great grandchildren, Delaney & Dawson Myers (McKean, Penn.), and Coen Hardy (McKean, Penn); ex-wife, Connie Elks of Viola; good friends, John & June Hobbs of Felton; and nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.
A live webcast of the services can be viewed on Monday at 9 a.m. by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 6, 2020.