MAGNOLIA - Henry W. Tieman, Jr. passed away, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Mr. Tieman was born August 5, 1927 in North Woodbury Township, Penn. to the late Henry W. Tieman, Sr. and Margaret Dawes Tieman.
Mr. Tieman graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1945. He joined the family business H.W. Tieman and Son's Inc. right after high school, where he worked as a mechanic. Mr. Tieman and his brothers later owned and operated the business until they retired in 1995. Henry enjoyed fishing, especially surf fishing, wood working, arrowhead hunting and anything mechanical. Henry loved being a "Pop-Pop" to his grandchildren and especially enjoyed his great-grandchildren these last few years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jane E. Patterson Tieman; grandson Ryan Tieman; brothers, William, and James. Mr. Tieman was also preceded in death by a very special friend and companion of the last nineteen years, Ruth Mitchell Lewes who held a very special place in the family.
He is survived by his sons, Henry "Hank" Tieman, III and his wife, Teresa, of Dover, and James William "Bill" Tieman: sister-in-laws, Nancy Tieman of Marydel, and Joyce Tieman of Camden; granddaughter, Erin Southard and her husband, Bryan; great grandchildren, Gwyneth, Joselyn and Max.
Services will be private.
The family wishes to acknowledge the care and kindness of the Delaware Hospice Team. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 16, 2020.