SMYRNA - Herbert Ernest Brown passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
He was born in New Brunswick, N.J. He moved to Woodland Beach at a young age. He was raised by Martha Virdin. He worked for Dover Plumbing for over 30 years, where he retired. He served several years in the Army National Guard. Herb loved golf and was an original member of Garrison Lake Golf Club. He enjoyed spending time outside working in the yard and being with his beloved family and friends.
Herb was preceded in death by his mother.
Herb is survived by his wife and life partner of 45 years, Susan Brown; his children, Neil Van Sant (Gail), Brian Brown (Cynthia), and Lisa Heesh (Larry); and step-children, Paul Jagielski (Vicki), David Jagielski (Paula), Jeff Jagielski (Jane), Brian Jagielski, Kelly Kiefer and Bill Christensen. Herb was loved by ten grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
Service details are as follows: Visitation, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Memorial service to begin at 5 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 25, 2019