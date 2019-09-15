Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Herbert James "Pete" Peters passed from this life into glory on Sept. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 28, 1946, in Baltimore, Md. and spent his childhood in Illinois. He graduated from Forest View High School in Elkgrove, Ill., and then from the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla., where he was trained as an airplane mechanic. He served active duty in the U.S. Air Force for four years, including a one year tour in Vietnam. He served ten years in the Air Force Reserve at Dover Air Force Base, Dover, after which he was honorably discharged.

Pete was a jet engine mechanic and did small motor repair. He then worked as a draftsman in civil engineering for CABE Associates and then Scott Engineering, both in Dover, from which he retired. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and watching his children play sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Peters and Elizabeth Pleitner Peters.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth "B.J." Rivers Peters; his son, Kenneth "Herbie" Peters; his daughters, Katherine "Kate" Bulson, and Anne "Annie" Mitchell; and his sons-in-law, Richard Bulson and Kory Mitchell. He is also survived by four sisters, Bethann Peters, Susann Peters-Brin, Michelle Peters, and Joanna Peters. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the s of America.

Burial will be private.

Condolences may be sent via:





