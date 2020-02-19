Herbert L. White

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-678-8747
Obituary
Dover - Herbert L. White transitioned this life peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Initial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 6-8pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, 18211 Beach Hwy., Ellendale, DE 19941 with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 19, 2020


Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 19, 2020
