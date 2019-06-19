Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Prospect United Methodist Church 5183 Vernon Road Harrington , DE View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Prospect United Methodist Church 5183 Vernon Road Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Herman A. Zeitler of Harrington passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Herman was married for 56 years to his loving wife, Mary Jane.

Herman graduated from Harrington High School in 1955. He joined the Navy the same year and served abroad on the largest ship the Navy had at the time, the U.S.S. Saratoga, an aircraft carrier. Following service, he worked for International Playtex and Coty Cosmetics, until he went to school to become a barber. Herman was one of the dynamic duo who owned and operated Top Hat, a popular barber shop and meeting place in Dover for over 40 years. In 2000, he retired from barbering to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Herman was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, having attended the same church his entire life. For over 40 years he taught the high school-level Sunday School class.

Herman enjoyed restoring and showing his antique farm tractors. He was a charter member of the First State Antique Tractor Club, as well as a member of the Eastern Shore Threshermen and the Hickory Ridge Antique Tractor Club. He could be found showing his tractors in the many parades including Harrington Heritage Day, Harrington Christmas Parade, and the Delaware State Fair. He was also an avid collector and enjoyed going to auctions.

Herman was a member of the Community Democrat Club and a Democratic Committeeman in the 30th District. In 1999 he was awarded the outstanding Democrat for the 30th District, and in 2018 was honored with their lifetime achievement volunteer award. Herman was a 4-H leader for the Harrington Sunshine and Peach Blossom 4-H Clubs, taking a special interest in the tractor driving contest. He was a member of the Kent County 4-H Links and was awarded the Kent County Friend of 4-H in 2010. In addition, he was a member of the Harrington Senior Center, Harrington Historical Society, and the Delaware Farm Bureau.

Herman is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; and his daughters and their families, Kim and Kevin Robbins of Harrington and their children J.T. "Joe" and Mary Beth; and Elaine and Scott Webb of Greenwood and their children, Leslie and Leighton. In addition, he is survived by his brother and his wife, Louis and Audrey Zeitler; his sister and her husband, Gale and Marshall Anthony; and his niece and her husband Paula and Steve Moore, all of Harrington.

Friends are invited to gather for visitation on Sunday, June 23, 2019 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, 5183 Vernon Road, Harrington. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Herman's honor to Prospect United Methodist Church, c/o Kim Vincent, P.O. Box 342, Harrington, Delaware 19952.

Arrangements by McKnatt, Carpenter and Baker Funeral Home, Harrington, Delaware.





