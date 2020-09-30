1/1
Hester Ann Carrow-Clark
Hester Ann
Carrow-Clark, 94
LITTLE CREEK - Hester Ann Carrow-Clark passed away, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Capitol Nursing Home. Mrs. Clark was born September 7, 1926 in Little Creek, Delaware to the late Frank Carrow and Irene Lapping Carrow.
She worked as a loan officer for Federal Land Bank and Farm Credit. Mrs. Clark enjoyed shopping and eating out.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, James Clark in 2014; brothers, Warren and Vernon Carrow; sister, Francis Pyatt.
She is survived by her brother, Charlie Carrow and his wife Michele of Smyrna; and sister, Jean Quillen of Dover.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Little Creek Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 328, Little Creek, DE 19961.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
