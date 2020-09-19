Hester M. White, 95
SEAFORD - Hester M. White passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Paradise Senior Living.
She was born in Caroline County Maryland in 1924, the daughter of the late William and Effie Meluney. She was also preceded by her husband, Samuel Carl "Pinky" White and her son, Woodrow White. She was a member of Concord U. M. Church. A former member of the VFW, Virgil Wilson Post Ladies Auxiliary and the Seaford Fire Department Auxiliary.
Hester is survived by five nephews and five nieces.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford, where friends called from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Concord U. M. Church, c/o Ronda Catlin, 23708 Burton St, Seaford, DE 19973 or Compassionate Care Hospice (ck payable to Amedisys) 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
