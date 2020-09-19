1/1
Hester M. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hester M. White, 95
SEAFORD - Hester M. White passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Paradise Senior Living.
She was born in Caroline County Maryland in 1924, the daughter of the late William and Effie Meluney. She was also preceded by her husband, Samuel Carl "Pinky" White and her son, Woodrow White. She was a member of Concord U. M. Church. A former member of the VFW, Virgil Wilson Post Ladies Auxiliary and the Seaford Fire Department Auxiliary.
Hester is survived by five nephews and five nieces.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford, where friends called from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Concord U. M. Church, c/o Ronda Catlin, 23708 Burton St, Seaford, DE 19973 or Compassionate Care Hospice (ck payable to Amedisys) 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Cranston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cranston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved