HMCS James T. Plastine/DV
CLAYTON â€" HMCS James T. Plastine/DV passed away at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 4, 1954, the son of the late James and Nancy Plastine.
Jim earned a degree in Nursing, and served 27 years in the U. S. Navy. He retired as a Deep Sea Med Tech. He also worked as a Nurse, and retired as a NJ State Investigator. He lived many years in New Jersey and retired to Delaware.
Jim was an accomplished Gunfighter in S.A.S.S. He made friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Plastine, of Clayton; his children, James E. Plastine and Kristen M. Plastine; his siblings, Margaret, Robert, and Sarah; a sister-in-law, Doreen; and too many friends to count.
A memorial service for all family and friends will be announced once it is safe to do so.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/).
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.


Published in Delaware State News on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
