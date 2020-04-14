Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Homer William "Bill" Jones, Jr. passed away April 9, 2020. Mr. Jones was born July 21, 1942 in Dover, son of the late Homer William Jones, Sr. and Aileen "Judy" Carter Jones.

Mr. Jones graduated from Dover High School in 1960. He attended Goldey Beacon College and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Business in 1962. After college he went to work for the Bank of Delaware with a career in Banking until he retired. He was also, a member of the Delaware National Guard.

Mr. Jones was a long time die hard EAGLES fan, he was very happy to see them win the super bowl in 2018. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing on TV and liked to plant his garden every summer. He was a regular in the stands to cheer on his grandson's in their sports activities, where he was adopted by many of the kids and parents and was known as Pop-Pop Jones or Pops. He was a wonderful, Husband, Father, Brother, Father-in-Law, Pop-Pop and Uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer William Jones, Sr., and Aileen "Judy" Carter Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Tarburton Jones; daughter, Terri Jones Seymore and son-in-law Joseph Seymore, Jr.; daughter, Melinda Mindy Jones; sister, Beatrice Jones Moore and brother-in-law, Allen Moore; four grandsons, William Seymore, Joseph Seymore, III, Jamal Watson and Aaron Jenkins; and one special great granddaughter, Isabella Jenkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be a private burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Camden, please send cards and condolences to the family through

A celebration of Life will be at a later date.





