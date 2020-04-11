Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Honor Pauline (French) Lavoie. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Send Flowers Obituary

MILLSBORO - Honor Pauline (French) Lavoie passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Harrison House of Georgetown.

She was born in Clydebank, Glasgow, Scotland on June 29, 1940 during World War II and she lived through the Clydebank Blitz.

She was educated in Scotland, and immigrated to the United States in the early 60's. She would make this her home, and eventually became a U.S. citizen. In her early years here she worked at several different jobs. She retired from Boeing in 2002. Honor was an artist, and she loved yard sales, reading, her cat Boots, and all things purple.

Honor was preceded by her parents, John and Honor French.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Raymond Lavoie of Millsboro; her daughter, Laurie Nycz and her husband Tom of Hockessin; and her grandchildren, Natalie and Thomas. In Scotland, she is survived by her brother, Ian French; sister, Gloria Bryne and her husband Stuart; sister, Imelda Harkins and her husband Jim and daughter Rachael; and brother, Stephen and his son Max.

We will always carry her memory in our heart.

Due to the gathering restrictions set forth during the pandemic, services will be private.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.





MILLSBORO - Honor Pauline (French) Lavoie passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Harrison House of Georgetown.She was born in Clydebank, Glasgow, Scotland on June 29, 1940 during World War II and she lived through the Clydebank Blitz.She was educated in Scotland, and immigrated to the United States in the early 60's. She would make this her home, and eventually became a U.S. citizen. In her early years here she worked at several different jobs. She retired from Boeing in 2002. Honor was an artist, and she loved yard sales, reading, her cat Boots, and all things purple.Honor was preceded by her parents, John and Honor French.She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Raymond Lavoie of Millsboro; her daughter, Laurie Nycz and her husband Tom of Hockessin; and her grandchildren, Natalie and Thomas. In Scotland, she is survived by her brother, Ian French; sister, Gloria Bryne and her husband Stuart; sister, Imelda Harkins and her husband Jim and daughter Rachael; and brother, Stephen and his son Max.We will always carry her memory in our heart.Due to the gathering restrictions set forth during the pandemic, services will be private.Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown. Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close