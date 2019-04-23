EDGEWATER - Howard Allen Butler, 91, of Edgewater and previously of Rehoboth Beach and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Howard was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 30, 1927 to the late Morris and Bess Butler.
Howard was a graduate of Temple University where he received a bachelor's degree in Labor Relations. He was a compliance officer for the U.S. Department of Labor, President of the National Council of Field Labor Locals, and owner of HAB Properties. Howard enjoyed music and dancing, travel, Phillies baseball and Eagles football, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bernadine Butler; his daughter, Mia and her husband, Kent of West River, Md.; two grandchildren, Vigs Jones of Germantown, Md. and Ryan Jones of Chicago, Ill.; and a sister, Sandy Butler of Philadelphia, Pa.
Friends are invited to celebrate Howard's life on Saturday, April 27 from 3 until 5 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Md. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 23, 2019