FELTON - Howard "Ron" Carey passed away suddenly at Bayhealth, Sussex Campus on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Howard was born in Lincoln to the late W. Howard and Etta (Morgan) Carey. He retired after many years of civil service from the Dover Air Force Base. He was a member of the Murderkill Lion's Club, North American Hunting Club, International Waterfowl Association and the NRA. Howard was an avid fisherman, hunter, and loved the waterfowl that he raised on his farm. He also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Howard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wilma (Armstrong) Carey; children, Beth (Steve) Pryor, David (Tammy) Carey, Tina (Mike) Hawkins, and Brian (Ashley) Carey; brother, Bob (Nancy) Carey; sister, Joan Walls; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main Street, Felton, DE 19943, where friends may call after 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends.
Burial services will be private.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to: A. I. DuPont Children's Hospital, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org)
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 18, 2019