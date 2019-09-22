Howard Draper Warren

Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
CAMDEN - Howard Draper Warren passed away peacefully at home in the care of his devoted wife on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Howard was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Parkersburg, W.Va. He is the son of Nobel and Alberta Warren.
Howard was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the USS Philippine Sea (CV-47) during the Korean War. For most of his adult life he worked in civil service at Dover Air Force Base, finishing his career there as the Foreman of Liquid Fuels. Following his retirement from the base, he became the Grounds Supervisor at Harrington Fairgrounds for many years.
Howard was a dedicated family man often going by various names including Howie, Uncle Buck, and Booboo to those that knew and loved him. He had a generous and caring heart and was always willing to lend a hand or open his home to anyone that needed it. Many a person said the phrase "Howard can fix it" when anything went wrong. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially at Fenwick Island, working with his tools and in his garden, watching sports and old westerns, and sharing stories from his life with his grandchildren. He was always glad to teach what he knew or share his wisdom with anyone that asked. Most of all Howard took great joy in seeing and supporting those he loved, when in pursuit of their passions.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Rebecca Ann Burke Warren; his son, Michael Howard Warren and wife Linda Warren; his daughter, Barbara Anne Warren; as well as grandchildren, Michael Warren, Jenna Talbot and husband Matt Talbot, Skyler Warren, Sydney Foster, Ethan Foster; and great grandchild, Connor Warren; as well as a host of other loving friends and extended family.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934, visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., and interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 35 Rising Sun Rd., Camden, DE 19934.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to in memoriam of Howard Warren https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 22, 2019
