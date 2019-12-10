Lifelong resident of Georgetown

GEORGETOWN - Howard E. Wilson passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

Howard was born and raised in Georgetown, son of the late Eugene H. and Goldie A. Wilson.

After graduation, he began his 50-year career, at the age of 17, with the State of Delaware Department of Transportation. He had many jobs and advancements over the years with DelDOT and retired as a mechanic in 1991; he, as well, served in the Delaware Army National Guard.

A local Georgetown fixture, Howard loved making his daily morning rounds to Georgetown Family Restaurant and McDonalds.

Howard is survived by a sister, Ann Conley and husband Tim of Georgetown; a niece, Jennifer Hogan, husband Michael; and their daughters, Emily and Erin; and a nephew, Matthew Conley, wife Natalie; and their children, Mason, Mackenzie, Micah and Madelyn.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at Noon. Burial will immediately follow in Union Cemetery.



