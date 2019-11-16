LAUREL - Howard "Rick" Elliott passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at home.
Rick was a dedicated truck driver for Crown Cork & Seal and Gary Simpson Contracting.
He was the son of the late Howard R. and Catherine Tubbs Elliott. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kay Elliott; and his grandson, Blake Moore Warrington.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Delores Ann Learned Elliott; his son, Ricky Elliott (Cheryl Moore); grandsons, Cole Elliott, Dalton Biron and Chace Biron.
Memorial Services will be on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 200 West Market St., Laurel.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Amedisys Home Health Care, 21309 Berlin Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 16, 2019