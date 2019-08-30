Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Tilghman "Tig" Krauss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milford Businessman

MILFORD - Howard Tilghman "Tig" Krauss passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, Md.

Tig was born in Wilmington the son of the late LeRoy J. and Edna (Bullock). He was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1950 and served in the Maryland National Guard. Tig and his wife Mary Lee ran a number of businesses in the Milford area including Jacobs and Krauss Insurance and Calloway Wilbert Vault Company as well as raising three children. Tig and Mary Lee lived on a property designated as a Century Farm.

He had been a longtime member of the Shawnee Country Club and loved playing golf. He was a member of the Milford Lions Club and served on the National Board of Wilbert Burial Vaults Corporation. He and his wife volunteered for K.S.I. in Milford and organized the Milford High School Class of 1950 Annual Reunion.

Tig was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lee Krauss (Jacobs).

He is survived by his two sons, Howard Tilghman "Rusty" Krauss II and his wife Suzanne, of Vienna, Va. and Philip D. Krauss and his wife Joan of Milford; and a daughter, Cheryl L. Elliott and her husband Jeffrey of Seaford; nine grandchildren, Philip T. Krauss and his wife Crystal, Alison L. Krauss, Daniel H. Krauss, Emily A. Krauss, Nicole Hansen and her husband Michael, Robert Brooks, Andrew Brooks, Thomas J. Elliott, and Tyler J. Elliott; and five great grandchildren, Henry Krauss, Norah Krauss, Emma Elliott, Jamie Brooks, and Colin Brooks.

Although the burial will be private, family and friends may attend a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Please contact a family member if you would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to K.S.I., 301 North Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.

