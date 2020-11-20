Howard W. Conley, 70
CAMDEN-WYOMING - Howard W. Conley of passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Howard was born in Dover, Del. on February 19, 1950 to John and Nellie Virginia (McNamire) Conley.
Howard was a 1968 graduate of Caeser Rodney High School and joined the United States Air Force thereafter. He proudly served his country from 1969 to 1973, where he was an Electronic Communication & Crypto Equipment System repairman. While in the USAF, Howard earned the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. As a grand finale to 2012, Howard retired from Furuno Marine Electronics, where he had spent almost 15 years working with and forming bonds with co-workers, some of which became his closest friends. He was a dedicated father to his son and only child, David and PopPop to Cody, the boy who had him wrapped around his finger since the day he was born.
He is survived by his son, David Conley; grandsons, Cody Conley and Zackary Hardy; brothers, John "Jack" Conley and James "Mike" Conley; and sister, Joan Conley along with their spouses and extended family. Howard will continue to hold a special place in the lives of all who knew him and in the heart of his former wife, Rose Marie Willey.
The Conley family will be holding a graveside farewell at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover, Del. at 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020. All family and friends are welcome to join in person, but understand if you are unable to make it due to the Covid pandemic. Trader Funeral Homes will be streaming the services via zoom or on their social media platform. Howard's personal Facebook page will be updated with details on how to view from home the morning of. If you would like to send flowers, the family is asking that you have a local, small, family owned florist do your arrangement. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.