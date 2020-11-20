1/1
Howard W. Conley
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard W. Conley, 70
CAMDEN-WYOMING - Howard W. Conley of passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Howard was born in Dover, Del. on February 19, 1950 to John and Nellie Virginia (McNamire) Conley.
Howard was a 1968 graduate of Caeser Rodney High School and joined the United States Air Force thereafter. He proudly served his country from 1969 to 1973, where he was an Electronic Communication & Crypto Equipment System repairman. While in the USAF, Howard earned the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. As a grand finale to 2012, Howard retired from Furuno Marine Electronics, where he had spent almost 15 years working with and forming bonds with co-workers, some of which became his closest friends. He was a dedicated father to his son and only child, David and PopPop to Cody, the boy who had him wrapped around his finger since the day he was born.
He is survived by his son, David Conley; grandsons, Cody Conley and Zackary Hardy; brothers, John "Jack" Conley and James "Mike" Conley; and sister, Joan Conley along with their spouses and extended family. Howard will continue to hold a special place in the lives of all who knew him and in the heart of his former wife, Rose Marie Willey.
The Conley family will be holding a graveside farewell at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover, Del. at 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020. All family and friends are welcome to join in person, but understand if you are unable to make it due to the Covid pandemic. Trader Funeral Homes will be streaming the services via zoom or on their social media platform. Howard's personal Facebook page will be updated with details on how to view from home the morning of. If you would like to send flowers, the family is asking that you have a local, small, family owned florist do your arrangement. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sharon Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved