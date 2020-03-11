Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennie Smith Funeral Homes 717 West Division St Dover , DE 19904 (302)-678-8747 Send Flowers Obituary

Hugh G. Waters, son of the late Alfred G. Waters and Margaret Laws Waters, was born on April 26, 1941 in Frankford, DE. While transitioning, Hugh was surrounded by family, nurses and caregivers at Arden Courts, and Heartland Hospice Care. He graduated from Louis L. Redding K-12 school in Middletown, DE in 1958. Thereafter, he enrolled at Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD and earned a BS Degree in Biology in 1962. His main goal in life was to become a medical doctor, but he did not gain acceptance to a medical school in the United States. So, off he went to Egypt where he completed almost two years of medical school until he became ill.

Upon his return home, he later enrolled in Long Island University in Brooklyn, NY and earned a degree as a Physician Assistant and a MS degree in Public Health. Sometime later, he was employed as a social worker in New York City for many years. When his father became ill, he left his social worker position to return home to care for his father until his passing in 1974.

Many years later, Hugh became the primary caretaker for his mother until her passing in 2006. At the same time, he worked for the State of Delaware as a social worker in Child Protective Services and a social worker in the Office of Public Guardian, DE Court of Chancery, until his retirement in 2000.

Hugh was very active in many communities. He served on a committee to name a new middle school after his father, Dr. Alfred G. Waters, in the Appoquinimink School District, Middletown, DE. Additionally, he was a frequent contributor to the AME Church in Concord, DE, a life member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, member of Louis L. Redding Alumni Association, member of William M. Henry Alumni Association of Dover DE, member of Thomas D. Clayton Alumni Association, Smyrna, DE member of Wilmington Chapter of Morgan State University Alumni Association, member of Siddha Yoga Foundation, and many more.

Hugh is survived by his sister, Gloria W. Nowlin (William) Dover, DE; niece, Sheri M. Arnell, Silver Spring, MD; nephew, Roger P. Arnell, Jr. (Edwina), Dover, DE; cousins, Cherritta L. Matthews, Dover, DE, William Matthews (Eva), Gaithersburg, MD, Gwendolyn Hammond, Seaford, DE, Sylvia Miles, Virginia Beach, VA, Edward Waters, Baltimore, MD, Ethel Snead, Houston, TX, Louise Rock, Roselle, NJ, Delores McNeil, Roselle, NJ, Laverne Waters, Wilmington, DE; grandniece, Marcella L. Carr, Rochester, NY; great grand-niece, Carys L. Carr, Rochester, NY; and a host of many friends.

Service will be held at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service.

