Hugh Lawrence
Lafferty III, 82
Hugh Lawrence Lafferty III died Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.
Hugh was born Nov. 22. 1937, in West Grove, Pa., to the late Hugh L. Lafferty, Jr. and Sylvia Street.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Lafferty Nolan; and brother, Michael Lafferty.
He was Baptized Roman Catholic, served as Eucharistic Minister. Member of Knights of Columbus, and served on Parrish council. In 1955 he enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation from high school, serving eight years with a tour of Germany three years then back to the states. He was employed as a mechanic at Pat's BP garage and a salesman at Chevrolet. After returning home, Hugh wanted to further his education and attended Golden Beacon College in Newark. He graduated with an Associate Degree in Business. He later worked at Christiana Care. At age 50 he attended Del tech and graduated with a Associate degree as a Radiologist Technologist.
He enjoyed attending the Eagles games, and watching the Eagle games on TV. He enjoyed NASCAR races and he belonged to the corvette club and liked showing off his silver corvette. Hugh was an avid fisherman and hunter and his main passion was drag racing where he had won many trophies.
Hugh leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 42 years, Charlet Lafferty; his children, Linda Lafferty, Stephen and Wendy Lafferty, William and Sherry Lafferty; his step daughter and son in law, Jennifer and Robert Kearney, their son Aidan; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, a host of family and friends and his dear friend, John Davis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901. Interment will follow at 1 p.m., in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE 19701.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way #205, New Castle, Delaware 19720.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com