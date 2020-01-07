Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for I. Frank Thomas. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

I. Frank Thomas passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2020, at his home with family by his side after a six-year battle with cancer. He was born at Kent General Hospital in Dover on July 8, 1946, with his twin sister, to the late Isaac and Anna (Link) Thomas of Marydel.

He attended Caesar Rodney until the ninth grade. He attended and graduated from the Peddie School in Highstown, N.J. He attended Wesley College for a brief period before joining and proudly serving six years in the U.S.

Frank worked several years at the Midway Lewis grocery store as manager before becoming the manager the Dover Warehouse Food Market near the old Dover Mall and IGA Foodliner in Rodney Village. He later worked for Herr's Food, Inc., out of Seaford and retired in 2002.

Frank loved to travel with his family, visiting the United States, overseas, and extended family and friends in Florida. He enjoyed playing golf with his sons, extended family members, and friends. He most enjoyed attending sporting events of his grandchildren to cheer them onward.

Frank is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bette (Farquhar) Thomas; three sons, Ken Hutchins Jr. and his fiancée Sue Murphy, Jason Thomas and his wife Ali, and John Thomas. Frank was blessed with six grandchildren, Jordan and Taylor Hutchins along with Isaac, Emily, Keeley and Kayden Thomas. He is also survived by his brother, John and his wife Carolyn Thomas and family of Marydel; and twin sister, Thelma and her husband Edward Gabrielson and family of Felton.

The viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, there will be an additional viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Thomas' Chapel, 2810 Westville Rd., Marydel, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 92 Read's Way STE 205, New Castle, DE 19720, or visit

