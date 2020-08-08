1/1
Ida Grace Johnson
Ida Grace Johnson, 84
MILFORD - Ida Grace Johnson passed away at Bayhealth-Sussex Campus, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in Milford, to the late, Dennis W. and Elsie Minner.
Mrs. Johnson worked various jobs over the years, including as a clerk at grocery stores, Hi-Grade Dairy, and retired as a cafeteria worker for the Milford School District. She also owned a grocery store at one time in Houston, which was named Johnson's Market.
Mrs. Johnson enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed going to the slots, and eating out whenever she could. Her favorite activity was travelling with family. She enjoyed going to Atlantic City, Vegas, Branson, and her favorites were Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tenn., where many Easters and Christmases were spent with family in a rented cabin where fun was had by all. Her most endearing memory was renewing her 50th wedding vows to her late husband in Pigeon Forge.
Her family will cherish her as a kind, loving, and caring person who could be ornery at times, but had a big heart full of love. She will be sadly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Johnson; son, Dennis Johnson; and brothers, William, Roger, and Robert Minner.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Edward W.) Farrall; grandchildren, Chrissy (Joe) Taylor, Edward W. (Carrie) Farrall II, Dennis (Tiffany) Johnson II, Candance (Dale) Willoughby; eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 1 p.m., with a visitation for family and friends starting at 12 noon. Interment will take place at St. Johnstown Cemetery. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks are required.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
