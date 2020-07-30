Ida Pearl Moss, 72
HARRINGTON - Ida Pearl Moss, Harrington, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital. She was born in Essex, Va., to the late Harry and Gracie Brooks.
Mrs. Moss was a homemaker who made it her job in life to care for her family. She enjoyed being at home, whether it was cooking for everybody, sitting on her porch enjoying nature, or just watching the grandchildren play. She did enjoy trips and travelling with her sisters, visiting the slots with her late husband, and going to the beach.
She will be remembered for her smile, her giddy personality, always glowing, and her little giggle she had. She had a tough love side to her and would let you know she disapproved of something, but she always did it out of love, care, and concern. She was always supportive of everyone and her happy, loving, caring, and giving personality will forever be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry "Donnie" Moss; brothers, Sammy, William, Paul, Tommy, Jack Brooks; sister, Dorothy Hurst.
She is survived by her children, Jim Ladon Moss, June Marvel, Carol Hawkins, and Candace Moss; brothers, Jimmy Brooks, Ben Brooks; sister, Lorelle Holder; grandchildren, Justin Harding, Heather Harding, Holly Foster, Johnny Foster, Parker Moss, Keaton Moss, Haley Bates, Michael Hawkins Jr., Marissa Hawkins, Ryan Field, Alex Moss, Collin Jester, Lydia Moss; great grandchildren, Aliyah Howdershelt, Michael Hawkins III, Levi Hawkins.
Services for Mrs. Moss will be on Monday August 3, 2020, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, at 12 noon. A visitation for family and friends will start at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the East New Market Cemetery, East New Market, Md. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of 60% occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home
