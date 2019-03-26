Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MILFORD - Ida Sisson passed away at the Milford Center on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Jacob and Edna Landis.

Ida worked in security at Harrington Raceway and Milford Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed reading, watching Ghost Adventures and old movies, cooking, collecting elephants, and was a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Though she was strong willed, and spoke her mind when she needed, Ida was very loving when it came to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Landis.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Sisson; daughters, Deborah DeBlois (Scott Dawson) and Diane McDowell; son, William DeBlois; grandchildren, William, Jacob, Melissa and Kayla DeBlois, Megan, Jesse and Jayme McDowell, and Natalie Dawson; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Aubree and Dakota McDowell, and Leila and Lilly DeBlois; sister, Thelma Crankshaw; and brothers, Jacob Landis, Jr., and Fred Landis; and special friends, Crystal Kohland and Bruce Dodge and their daughters.

Memorial services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901, or online at:

