GEORGETOWN - Ida Virginia Ruffin Morris passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home in Georgetown.
She was born on April 2, 1928 in Suffolk, Va., the daughter of the late Ocie Ruffin and Flora Gordy Ruffin.
She worked at the Stokley Center for many years as a training aid. After her retirement, she offered foster care in her home.
She loved working crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and crocheting. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by six children, Mary E. Bailey (Larry) of Zion, Ill., Faye A. Johnson (Alfred) of Georgetown, Raymond L. Morris (Sherri) of Seaford, Adele L. Morris of Ocala, Fla., Peggy L. Williams of Seaford, and Alvin Morris of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; grandchildren, Robert Lee Ruffin, Jr., Melissa J. Bailey-Taylor, Elizabeth A Bailey, Larry G. Bailey, II, Cindy Morris, Christina Morris, Barry Quailes, Jr., Ebany Fillyau, Jerome Barham, Jody Barham, Toshiba Barham, Evelyn Fields, Edward Winder and Bryan Winder; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Robert L Ruffin, John S. Ruffin, and Timothy W. Morris; one brother, Ocie Ruffin; and four sisters, Willie Mae Wright, Lena Ruffin, Lillian Ruffin, and Mary Goodman.
Due to the limitations set forth by our government, there will be a walk through visitation with no seating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Saint Matthews First Baptist Church in Laurel. The funeral service and interment will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 31, 2020