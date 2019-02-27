Dover - Ina Jones Upshur transitioned this life peacefully with her daughter at her side on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 237 N. College Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2019