Ina Jones Upshur

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences for your loss. As you endure this..."
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home

Dover - Ina Jones Upshur transitioned this life peacefully with her daughter at her side on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 237 N. College Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.


Funeral Home
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.