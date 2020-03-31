Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Yoder. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Ina Yoder passed away March 28, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Menno and Carrie (Miller) Yoder on Jan. 17, 1953, in Millersburg, Ohio. Ina graduated from Garaway High School in 1971 and received her LPN certification from the Tri-County School of Nursing. She married Ronnie Yoder, son of Samuel and Effie (Miller) Yoder, in 1982, and the couple lived together in the Greenwood area for all but one year of their married lives - 1983 - which they spent in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Ina is survived by her son, Bruce Yoder, of Chicago, Illinois; daughter, Evie (Glen) Wenger, and granddaughters Brynn and Kate of Mt. Sidney, Virginia; son, Jason (Lydia Fath) Yoder, and grandchildren Annelise and Joseph of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves her siblings Earl (Dorothy Byler), Eva Keim, Luke (Ruth Miller), and Twila Ropp; sister-in-law Amy (Mizer) Yoder; and Ronnie's siblings, Ramona (Dale) Carter and Rhonda (Carl) Brenneman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Ernest and Leon, and brothers-in-law Myron Slabach and Bill Keim.

Ina loved making one-on-one connections with friends, family and strangers alike across languages and cultures - especially in her first language, Pennsylvania Dutch. She enjoyed sharing stories of her life and the lives of others, including tales of her years of Voluntary Service as a nurse in Central America delivering babies and caring for mothers. She was an adoring grandmother who enjoyed doting on (spoiling) her grandchildren with candy and trinkets, always reminding them that "Granny loves you." Her favorite pastimes included reading the Bible, crocheting, and observing birds outside her window. She was a member of Living Hope Fellowship Church in Greenwood, Delaware.

Ina's family will hold a private burial on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Greenwood Mennonite Church Cemetery. They are waiting to hold a public memorial at a later date due to current public health concerns.Her family requests that instead of flowers, people make donations to Ina's memorial fund at Rosedale International for the LAMP (Latin American Mission Partners) program.

