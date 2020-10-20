Inez 'Sally' Comegys, 89

HARTLY - Inez "Sally" Comegys passed away in her home Thursday, October 15,2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Comegys was born February 24, 1931 in Chester, Pa., the daughter of the late Sandy and Madeline Paxton.

She owned and operated the family dairy farm with her late husband, Albert "Bud" Comegys who passed away in 2010. Mrs. Comegys was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Marydel. She was a member of the Delaware Farm Bureau, Century Farm, Willow Run Ruritan Club and a 4-H Leader of Westville 4-H club. Her favorite pastime was gardening, playing cards and attending country music shows.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ms. Comegys was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Paxton.

She is survived by her children, John Comegys of Hartly, Susan and husband Donald Eaton of Alabama, Rodney Comegys of Hartly, Richard and wife Lisa Comegys of Hartly, Sandy and wife Carylon Comegys of Dover; and sisters, Sandra Rhodes and husband Bill of Camden and Gloria Jean Paxton, Dover; her grandchildren, Cathy and husband Michael Seeright, Eric Comegys, Kevin Comegys, Brandon Comegys, Juliana Comegys and Kyle Comegys; and great grandchildren, Eric Comegys Jr., Jacquelynn Rose Comegys, James Seeright, Jennifer Seeright, Jack Comegys, Hank Comegys, Wade Comegys and Eliana Mae Comegys.

Family and friends may call one hour before funeral services from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Traders Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 virus, limitations on gathering, physicial distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, Marydel, MD and/or Seasons Hospice, Delaware.

Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh@aol.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store