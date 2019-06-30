Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Polycarps Church 135 Ransom Ln Smyrna, DE 19977 Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Iolanda Morinello Zikowitz died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at home where she had resided since Sept. 1995. She was born on April 27, 1931 to the late Giovanni and Gertrude Morinello of Italy.

Iolanda was born and raised in Tripoli, Libya. For safety during World War II, all Italian children in Tripoli were transported to Iolanda under the supervision of school personnel. Iolanda resided at the school for several years. After the war, Iolanda returned to Tripoli to be reunited with her parents. She started working in the beauty shop on Wheelus Air Force Base, where she eventually met and married her husband, Airman First Class Richard S. Zikowitz. They moved to the United States in 1954 and Iolanda became a U.S. Citizen. Upon Richard's military retirement she taught at Venus Beauty School in Sharon Hill, Pa. for many years, then became the manager at the newly built JC Penney Salon at the Granite Run Mall.

Iolanda and Richard were married for 66 years. During that time, they lived in various places based on where Richard was stationed, including Japan, Turkey, and Italy. After Richard retired from the Air Force, he and Iolanda resided in the Philadelphia area and then moved to Florida. In 1995, they relocated back north to Smyrna to be closer to family. At that time, Iolanda set up her very own, "Iolanda's Beauty Shop".

Iolanda is survived by her loving husband, Richard S. Zikowitz; daughter, Linda A. Lavender and her husband Joseph Spina; son, Richard A. Zikowitz; granddaughters, Londa A. Antoian and her husband Kyle, Layla A. Sassone, and her husband Greg, Lori A. Lavender, Catherine Zikowitz, Christopher Zikowitz and his wife Kristy; and six great-grandchildren.

A mass for Iolanda will be held at St. Polycarp Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, Delaware 19977 later in the summer. A private interment will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Bear.





SMYRNA - Iolanda Morinello Zikowitz died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at home where she had resided since Sept. 1995. She was born on April 27, 1931 to the late Giovanni and Gertrude Morinello of Italy.Iolanda was born and raised in Tripoli, Libya. For safety during World War II, all Italian children in Tripoli were transported to Iolanda under the supervision of school personnel. Iolanda resided at the school for several years. After the war, Iolanda returned to Tripoli to be reunited with her parents. She started working in the beauty shop on Wheelus Air Force Base, where she eventually met and married her husband, Airman First Class Richard S. Zikowitz. They moved to the United States in 1954 and Iolanda became a U.S. Citizen. Upon Richard's military retirement she taught at Venus Beauty School in Sharon Hill, Pa. for many years, then became the manager at the newly built JC Penney Salon at the Granite Run Mall.Iolanda and Richard were married for 66 years. During that time, they lived in various places based on where Richard was stationed, including Japan, Turkey, and Italy. After Richard retired from the Air Force, he and Iolanda resided in the Philadelphia area and then moved to Florida. In 1995, they relocated back north to Smyrna to be closer to family. At that time, Iolanda set up her very own, "Iolanda's Beauty Shop".Iolanda is survived by her loving husband, Richard S. Zikowitz; daughter, Linda A. Lavender and her husband Joseph Spina; son, Richard A. Zikowitz; granddaughters, Londa A. Antoian and her husband Kyle, Layla A. Sassone, and her husband Greg, Lori A. Lavender, Catherine Zikowitz, Christopher Zikowitz and his wife Kristy; and six great-grandchildren.A mass for Iolanda will be held at St. Polycarp Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, Delaware 19977 later in the summer. A private interment will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Bear. Published in NewsZapDE on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close