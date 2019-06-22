HARRINGTON - Irene C. Pippin passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Irene was born in Felton the daughter of the late William Emory and Mary Hester (Reed) Cornish.
She worked as a packer at Playtex Corporation in Dover for 25 years before retiring in 1996. She enjoyed shopping and really loved to ride around the countryside, taking in all the scenes along the back roads of Kent and Sussex counties.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Pippin; her daughter, Gail Ann Bennett; and a granddaughter, Peggy Ann.
She is survived by her son, Bill Pippin and his wife Mary; his daughter, Wanda Cornish; four grandchildren, Kimberly, Scott, Crystal, and Kathy; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 22, 2019