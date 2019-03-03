Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Defibaugh Kersey. View Sign

VIOLA - Irene Defibaugh Kersey passed away Feb. 28, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Woodside on Aug. 17, 1921 to the late Howard Clair and Elizabeth Stewart Defibaugh.

Irene was the school lunch manager for the Caesar Rodney School for 21 years. She taught culinary arts for six years at Kent North Voc-Tech retiring in 1983. Irene also worked in the Motor Vehicle Dept. for several years and a Navy inspector at Milford Ordnance during World War II.

Early in life she enjoyed racing boats with the Defibaugh family. She was National High Point Woman Driver for several years. In 1939 she was Southeast Champion and placed 3rd Internationally in the Midget Outboard Championship. She ranked 13 nationally in the 50 years of American Power Boat Association.

Irene held memberships in many organizations including Caesar Rodney Alumni (Past President), Fraziers Home Demonstration (Past President), Fraziers Friends, Delaware School Food Service (County office and State Past President), National School Lunch, Round Table of Wyoming and Camden and the Woodside United Methodist Church, Red Hatters and volunteered at Kent General Hospital.

Irene and her late husband traveled extensively throughout the U.S. after their retirement. She liked to cook, sew and knit and was an avid Caesar Rodney sports fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Olin Merwin Kersey; and three sisters, Frances Cook, Jean Griffith and Elizabeth Bush.

Irene is survived by two children, Harvey Clair Kersey (Carolyn) of Camden and Sandra Brown of Viola; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming. Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Woodside United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 42, Woodside, DE 19980.

