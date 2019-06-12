Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Phillips "Lovey" Snow. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Service 11:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilmington - Irene "Lovey" Phillips Snow, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington.

Irene was born April 7, 1925 to the late, Nicholas and Zina Faddeiev, in Manchuria, China, where she was raised, and married her first husband, William R. Phillips, before moving to the United States in 1949. Once here, she had lived in Seaford, Smyrna, Dover, Wilmington, and Tampa, Fla. Irene Snow worked in a garment company for several years. She worked at a retirement center for at least ten years, she also was a salesperson for Beeline Fashions, Avon and Tupperware. She last worked at Sams Club in Dover, before retiring in 2006. She was a member of the post cana widows club, of Wilmington. In her free time, Lovey enjoyed dancing, knitting, crocheting, pin work, caring for her plants and listening to music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William R. Phillips and Frederic Snow; and her son, Nicholas T. Phillips.

Irene is survived by her son, William E. Phillips and wife, Marion M. McNally, of Limington, Maine; her daughter, Nina L. Phillips, of Wilmngton; a granddaughter, Natasha I. Miller, of Wilmington; daughter-in-law, Angela Phillips, of Wilmington; sister-in-laws, Christine Phillips, of Dover and Ruth Hadaway, of Chestertown, Md.; various other relatives from the Phillips Family; and her very special close friend, Elizabeth A. Himes, of Seaford.

Services will be held at 11am, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may gather one hour before. Private Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Seaford.

