1/1
Iris V. Baldwin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris V. Baldwin, 88
SMYRNA - Iris V. Baldwin passed away at her home on Tuesday August 18, 2020.
She was born in Middletown on January 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Leslie D. Grace E. Sartin. She attended school in Middletown, and married William Baldwin of Chestertown, Md. in 1953.
She was employed by Gov. Bacon Health Center as a nursing assistant for several years, and later worked for Leeds Travelware, Clayton. Iris started and organized a union for Leeds, and was president and business agent for nine years. She enjoyed bowling and was a trophy winner for the 190 Series. She also enjoyed singing and playing guitar with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Sylvia G. Baldwin; a grandson, Jeffrey W. Baldwin and his wife Mandi; and a great-grandson, Brady Baldwin.
Services will be held 12 p.m., Monday, August 24 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
12:00 PM
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved