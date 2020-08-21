Iris V. Baldwin, 88
SMYRNA - Iris V. Baldwin passed away at her home on Tuesday August 18, 2020.
She was born in Middletown on January 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Leslie D. Grace E. Sartin. She attended school in Middletown, and married William Baldwin of Chestertown, Md. in 1953.
She was employed by Gov. Bacon Health Center as a nursing assistant for several years, and later worked for Leeds Travelware, Clayton. Iris started and organized a union for Leeds, and was president and business agent for nine years. She enjoyed bowling and was a trophy winner for the 190 Series. She also enjoyed singing and playing guitar with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Sylvia G. Baldwin; a grandson, Jeffrey W. Baldwin and his wife Mandi; and a great-grandson, Brady Baldwin.
Services will be held 12 p.m., Monday, August 24 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
