FREDERICA â€" Irma M. Schurman passed away of natural causes, peacefully, with her daughter by her side, at Courtland Manor in Dover on Sunday, May 24, 2020.Irma was born in Lincoln to the late William and Ethel (Dean) Macklin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Edith M. Reedy.She is survived by her son, Danny and Harriet Schurman; her daughter, Sandy Schurman; her sister, Audie Wilkins; brothers, William H. Macklin and Charles and Joyce Macklin; grandchildren, Richard and Betty Schurman Sr. and Jody and Jeff Wood; great-grandchildren, Richard Schurman Jr., Amber Roberts, Heather Strickland, Morgan wood, and Nathan Wood. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Also, a very dear friend, Peg Galipo.Irma spent most of her life caring for others, as a Registered Nurse. She graduated from the Milford School of Nursing in 1945. She worked locally in Doctorâ€™s offices. Irma, also provided private duty nursing to individuals throughout Kent and Sussex county. In 1973 she became Director of Nursing for Courtland Manor Nursing Home in Dover. Later, she also became the Administrator. During her tenure as Administrator she was offered an opportunity to purchase the business. In her fearless fashion, at age of 62, along with her family, she decided to build her own facility. In 1986 the current location of Courtland Manor Nursing Home was opened. She transferred all 99 Residents without incident to the â€œnewâ€� location. This was something she always prided herself with. She considered it a dream to own the nursing home. Irma added additional members of her family to Courtland Manor and remained involved in day to day business operations until 2017. Irma remained close to the business providing insight, advice and support during daily visits by her family until her last day.Irma also enjoyed reading; last count was 1100 books. She enjoyed watching various game shows, traveling and attending family events.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services at Milford Community Cemetery will be private.The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the Staff at Courtland Manor.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irmaâ€™s memory can be made to: Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Shands House, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.