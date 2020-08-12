1/1
Irma Prettyman
1932 - 2020
Irma Prettyman of Jensen Beach, Fla., formerly of Harbeson Del., passed away July 24, 2020 in Jensen Beach. She was the daughter of the late Harry D. McCullough Jr. and Mildred (Owens) McCullough.
Irma was born January 23, 1932. She graduated from Milford High School, where she was Head Majorette and May Queen. Irma graduated from Goldey-Beacom College, where she was Miss Goldey-Beacom.
After graduating from college, Irma married William H. Prettyman in 1953 and moved to Harbeson Del., where they were farmers and founders of the Homestead Campground. Irma enjoyed cooking, arts & crafts, waterskiing and entertaining her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents; Irma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, William H. Prettyman; brothers, Harry D. McCullough III, P. Irving McCullough, and William (June) McCullough; sisters, Laura McCullough, Sara (Bob) Littlehale, Ann (Arthur) Dickerson and Jean (Nelson) Swain; sister-in-laws, Annabelle Wollaston and Patricia Ingram.
Irma is loved by her brother, James (Edith) McCullough; brother-in-law, James Prettyman; sister-in-law, Koretta Prettyman; cousin, Sandy Prettyman; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences to the family may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
