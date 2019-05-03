Irvin W. Bowers died at Kent General Hospital on April 7, 2019. Irvin lived a fulfilling life as a father, brother, and friend. He was a faithful member at Saint James Union AME church. He was known for his praise and worship. He knew how to get the church excited when being a Worship Leader.
Irvin is survived by his four daughters, Chiquetta Cirwithian of Millsboro, Takayo O'Bannon of Cheltenam, Md., Mikasha Wade of Gambrills, Md., Shannon King of Frederica; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pearl Bowers; and brother, Jerry.
His memories will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met. Please share with us the remembrance of him on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at New Beginnings Community AME church, 99 Jackson St. Frederica, DE 19946. Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 3, 2019